Russians kill man and injure woman in Kherson Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 30 October 2024, 13:38
Russians kill man and injure woman in Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

A man, 38, was killed and a woman, 50, was taken to hospital as a result of Russian attacks on the villages of Mykilske and Pryozerne in Kherson Oblast. 

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "At around 10:30, the Russians fired on Mykilske of the Darivka hromada. The enemy attack cut short the life of a 38-year-old man. My condolences to the family of the deceased."

Details: Prokudin also reported that the Russians attacked Pryozerne at noon. As a result of the attack, a woman aged 50 suffered blast injuries and contusion. She was taken to hospital for medical assistance.

Background:

  • On the morning of 30 October, Russian troops attacked Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, injuring a woman, 55.

