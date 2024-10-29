Ukraine's Security Service detains UN volunteer accused of spying on Pokrovsk front

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agent in Donetsk Oblast – a 34-year-old local volunteer for the UN World Food Programme recruited by the Russians.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: Under the guise of volunteering, the traitor was spying on the locations of Ukraine’s defence forces in the Pokrovsk district, an area currently experiencing high concentrations of Russian attacks.

The Russian agent’s mission was to find the location of Ukrainian infantry and artillery positions defending the district centre.

The case file shows that he searched for coordinates by driving around the district centre and nearby villages, pretending to deliver humanitarian aid to local residents.

He then transmitted the information gathered to his Russian handler, an FSB officer whose identity has already been confirmed by the Security Service’s counterintelligence, via a messaging app.

The Russians used this information to plan further attacks on Pokrovsk using guided bombs and FPV drones.

SSU counterintelligence exposed the agent in the early stages of his reconnaissance activity and detained him. Simultaneously, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the defence forces' positions.

During searches, a mobile phone with an anonymous chat in a messaging app, used for communication with the FSB handler, was seized from the detainee.

Quote: "Based on the evidence gathered, SSU investigators have served him with a notice of suspicion under Article 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property."

