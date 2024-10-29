All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Security Service detains UN volunteer accused of spying on Pokrovsk front

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 29 October 2024, 06:34
Ukraine's Security Service detains UN volunteer accused of spying on Pokrovsk front
A man being detained. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agent in Donetsk Oblast – a 34-year-old local volunteer for the UN World Food Programme recruited by the Russians.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: Under the guise of volunteering, the traitor was spying on the locations of Ukraine’s defence forces in the Pokrovsk district, an area currently experiencing high concentrations of Russian attacks. 

Advertisement:

The Russian agent’s mission was to find the location of Ukrainian infantry and artillery positions defending the district centre. 

The case file shows that he searched for coordinates by driving around the district centre and nearby villages, pretending to deliver humanitarian aid to local residents. 

He then transmitted the information gathered to his Russian handler, an FSB officer whose identity has already been confirmed by the Security Service’s counterintelligence, via a messaging app. 

Advertisement:

The Russians used this information to plan further attacks on Pokrovsk using guided bombs and FPV drones.

SSU counterintelligence exposed the agent in the early stages of his reconnaissance activity and detained him. Simultaneously, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the defence forces' positions. 

During searches, a mobile phone with an anonymous chat in a messaging app, used for communication with the FSB handler, was seized from the detainee.

Quote: "Based on the evidence gathered, SSU investigators have served him with a notice of suspicion under Article 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property."

Background: The Israeli parliament voted to approve two bills that ban the operations of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Israel.

Support UP or become our patron!

State Security Service of UkraineUNDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Six people killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

US presidential election has started: first results are out

Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN

Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW

Western intelligence suspects Russia of trying to ignite fires on flights to US and Canada – WSJ

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian police stage murder of Odesa businessman ordered by Russian secret services
Ukraine's Security Service and General Prosecutor's Office detain cadet who spied for Russia
Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service
RECENT NEWS
12:44
Policymakers urge Europe to prepare for different outcomes of US elections and avoid imposing deal with Russia on Ukraine
11:59
Polish deputy prime minister says Zelenskyy should be grateful, not nitpicky
11:53
Ukrainian Legion in Poland receives over 500 applications over first month of operation
11:36
First clash between Ukrainian Armed Forces and North Korean troops near Kursk, Russia – FT
11:17
Six people killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
11:07
Pennsylvania judge allows Musk to give US$1 million to voters
10:45
US intelligence agencies warn Russian fake information may lead to violence in swing states
10:22
Russians strike infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia and injure two people
09:45
Polish Foreign Minister disappointed in "no progress" on exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
09:33
US presidential election has started: first results are out
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: