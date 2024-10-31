Russian strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv: 2 killed, 36 wounded – video
A Russian strike on a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv has killed two people; the number of those who were injured has risen to 36.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: Rescue workers unblocked the body of a civilian man aged approximately 25-30. "There were no statements from relatives or acquaintances. We are establishing his identity," said Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.
The Prosecutor's Office said that the search for a 15-year-old boy under the rubble continues.
Background: On the evening of 30 October, Russian forces hit a nine-storey building in Kharkiv. A 12-year-old boy was killed.
Support UP or become our patron!