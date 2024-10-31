All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv: 2 killed, 36 wounded – video

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 31 October 2024, 14:00
Russian strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv: 2 killed, 36 wounded – video
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

A Russian strike on a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv has killed two people; the number of those who were injured has risen to 36.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Rescue workers unblocked the body of a civilian man aged approximately 25-30. "There were no statements from relatives or acquaintances. We are establishing his identity," said Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Advertisement:

The Prosecutor's Office said that the search for a 15-year-old boy under the rubble continues.

Background: On the evening of 30 October, Russian forces hit a nine-storey building in Kharkiv. A 12-year-old boy was killed.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkivcasualtieswar
Advertisement:

Six people killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

US presidential election has started: first results are out

Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN

Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW

Western intelligence suspects Russia of trying to ignite fires on flights to US and Canada – WSJ

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

All News
Kharkiv
Russian guided aerial bomb hits apartment building in Kharkiv, 34 people injured, 2 killed – photos, video
Scientist detained in Kharkiv for assisting Russians in enhancing Shahed drones
Ukrainian monument of national importance damaged again during Russian attacks – photos
RECENT NEWS
12:44
Policymakers urge Europe to prepare for different outcomes of US elections and avoid imposing deal with Russia on Ukraine
11:59
Polish deputy prime minister says Zelenskyy should be grateful, not nitpicky
11:53
Ukrainian Legion in Poland receives over 500 applications over first month of operation
11:36
First clash between Ukrainian Armed Forces and North Korean troops near Kursk, Russia – FT
11:17
Six people killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
11:07
Pennsylvania judge allows Musk to give US$1 million to voters
10:45
US intelligence agencies warn Russian fake information may lead to violence in swing states
10:22
Russians strike infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia and injure two people
09:45
Polish Foreign Minister disappointed in "no progress" on exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
09:33
US presidential election has started: first results are out
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: