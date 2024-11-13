All Sections
Ukrainian Finance Ministry receives US$1.35 billion grant from US

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 13 November 2024, 11:05
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has received a US$1.35 billion grant from the United States. Moreover, international direct financing of the Ukrainian budget has exceeded US$100 billion since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Details: The funds will be used to reimburse priority social and humanitarian expenditures of the state budget, particularly to ensure the payment of salaries to teachers.

US budget support of US$7.8 billion is envisaged for 2024, of which US$5.2 billion has already been allocated.

It should be noted that the US government has provided funding through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with the US Department of Treasury and the US Department of State. These funds have been transferred to the national budget of Ukraine through the World Bank's Public Expenditure for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine) project.

Quote from Serhii Marchenko, Minister of Finance of Ukraine: "Since February 2022, direct budget support from the United States has reached US$28.2 billion, the largest financial assistance to Ukraine among all countries in the world. A strong partnership with the United States helps the Ukrainian government maintain financial stability and support its citizens by providing essential public services, such as education and emergency services."

More details: Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, who is also the First Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, said on 13 November that international direct funding of Ukraine's budget since the start of the full-scale war has exceeded US$100 billion.

