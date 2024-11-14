All Sections
Trump's future advisor says president-elect keen on bringing Russia and Ukraine to negotiating table

Iryna Balachuk, Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 14 November 2024, 11:44
US President-elect Donald Trump and Michael Waltz. Photo: Waltz on Facebook

Michael Waltz, a likely national security advisor in the future administration of newly elected US President, believes that Donald Trump aims to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table.

Source: European Pravda, citing Waltz in an interview with the Voice of America

Waltz is expected to become the national security advisor in the future US presidential administration.

After meeting with Republicans and Trump on Wednesday, 13 November, Waltz explained that the president’s focus is on ending the war, not prolonging it. 

Quote: "The president has made it clear that he wants to bring both sides to the table," Waltz emphasised.

He also noted that the approach to Ukraine’s security policy will ultimately depend on Trump’s decision.

"This isn’t up to me, it’s the president’s decision," said Waltz.

Currently, Jake Sullivan serves as national security advisor in the Biden administration, a role responsible for briefing the president on key national security issues and coordinating with various agencies.

Background:

  • Mike Waltz, a US Army veteran and the first Green Beret (having served in the US Special Forces) elected to Congress, is expected to play a key role in the future administration.
  • Sources recently informed Fox News that Trump may soon appoint a special envoy responsible for overseeing peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
  • Additionally, The Wall Street Journal reported last week that there is ongoing discussion within Trump’s circle about fulfilling his promise to "quickly end the war" in Ukraine. The proposed plan includes freezing the front lines along the current demilitarised zone and instituting a 20-year moratorium on Ukraine's NATO membership.

