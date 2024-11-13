Trump to appoint special envoy to "lead negotiations" on ending Russo-Ukrainian war – Fox News

US President-elect Donald Trump may soon appoint a special envoy "to lead negotiations" on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Fox News, citing several sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A source told Fox News that it would be "a very senior special envoy" and "someone with a lot of credibility" whom Trump would instruct "to get to a peace settlement" in Ukraine.

"You’re going to see that in short order," they added, pointing to a series of announcements of future members of the Trump administration in recent days.

Donald Trump's first administration held a similar position: from 2017 to 2019, Kurt Volker served as the US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, carrying out his duties on a volunteer basis.

It is unclear what the powers of this special envoy will be, but the appointment aligns with Trump’s statements expressing his desire to secure a swift resolution to the war in Ukraine.



Background:

Last week, The Wall Street Journal claimed that Trump's plan to honour his pledge to "end the war in Ukraine quickly" includes the proposal of freezing the front lines along the current war zone, establishing a demilitarised zone, and implementing a 20-year moratorium on Ukraine's NATO membership.

Trump is known to have already spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, urging him not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminding him of the substantial US military presence in Europe.

