Ukrainian foreign minister on Gazprom cutting off supply to Austria: Russia weaponises energy resources

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has commented on the cessation of gas supplies to Austria by Russia's Gazprom, stating that Russia is once again attempting to use gas supplies as a weapon.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha emphasised that "the era of Europe relying on Russian gas is over".

Quote: "By cutting Austria off its gas Russia once again uses energy as a weapon. However, the Austrian government will undoubtedly ensure energy security and reject blackmail."

Sybiha also called for Russia to be deprived of all income from energy resources, which helps to finance its war.

Background:

Earlier, the Austrian company OMV received a warning from Gazprom that gas supplies would be halted on Saturday morning.

The cessation of Russian gas supplies to Austria became known after OMV announced that it would stop making payments to Gazprom in order to recover €230 million in damages awarded during arbitration.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has stressed that the country would not be left without natural gas during the heating season after Gazprom halts the supply of gas.

