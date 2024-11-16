All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian foreign minister on Gazprom cutting off supply to Austria: Russia weaponises energy resources

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 16 November 2024, 09:03
Ukrainian foreign minister on Gazprom cutting off supply to Austria: Russia weaponises energy resources
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has commented on the cessation of gas supplies to Austria by Russia's Gazprom, stating that Russia is once again attempting to use gas supplies as a weapon.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha emphasised that "the era of Europe relying on Russian gas is over".

Advertisement:

Quote: "By cutting Austria off its gas Russia once again uses energy as a weapon. However, the Austrian government will undoubtedly ensure energy security and reject blackmail."

Sybiha also called for Russia to be deprived of all income from energy resources, which helps to finance its war.

Background

Advertisement:
  • Earlier, the Austrian company OMV received a warning from Gazprom that gas supplies would be halted on Saturday morning.
  • The cessation of Russian gas supplies to Austria became known after OMV announced that it would stop making payments to Gazprom in order to recover €230 million in damages awarded during arbitration.
  • Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has stressed that the country would not be left without natural gas during the heating season after Gazprom halts the supply of gas.

Support UP or become our patron!

AustriagasGazpromRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
Austria
Austrian Chancellor after Gazprom's supply cut-off: We will not fall for Putin's blackmail
Austria summons North Korean ambassador over reports of North Korean troops in Russia
Ukrainians protest in Vienna against far right joining Austrian government
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: