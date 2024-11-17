Russia wants to regain Kursk Oblast before talks start – WP

Part of Russia's Kursk Oblast, where the Ukrainian defence forces are conducting an operation. Photo: DeepState Map

Ukrainian forces are resisting a strong Russian counteroffensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast, as Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin aims to reclaim Russian territory before any potential negotiations can occur.

Source: The Washington Post (WP)

Details: The newspaper reports that the struggle for control over Kursk Oblast has intensified in recent days, as the Kremlin, possibly anticipating talks with the new Trump administration regarding ending the war in Ukraine, seeks to regain Russian territory.

The WP reports that Russia's new counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast was chaotic and launched after Donald Trump, who had pledged to end the war swiftly, won the US election.

Quote: "The timing appears to demonstrate the Kremlin’s growing appreciation for how Kursk may play into future talks: If negotiations are to occur, Russia wants to make sure only Ukrainian land is up for debate."

Quote from Konstantin Remchukov, editor-in-chief of Nezavisimaya Gazeta, who moves in Kremlin circles: "It is clear that Moscow will not start any negotiations until they have kicked out every last Ukrainian soldier from Kursk."

Details: Putin is determined that Kursk not be used as a bargaining chip, nor does he intend to relinquish any Ukrainian territory gained since the invasion. Remchukov noted that Putin's recent comments about agreements needing to reflect "realities on the ground" are tied to Russia's aim to recapture Kursk.

Despite the mounting pressure, Ukraine says its forces are largely holding the line.

Quote: "Oleksandr, 39, who works on intelligence in the Kursk region for the 82nd Brigade, said Ukrainian troops had destroyed more than 50 Russian vehicles, including APCs and tanks, in recent days. Russian soldiers kept repeating their mistakes, he said, such as moving on roads controlled by Ukrainian firepower, missing turns and even shooting at their own infantry positions."

Background:

On 16 November, reports emerged stating that Russia had lost 17 pieces of military equipment in Kursk Oblast, with mine explosions being the primary cause of the damage during an attempted assault.

On Saturday, Russian forces launched 24 attacks on Kursk Oblast, nearly matching the 25 attacks on the Kurakhove front. However, their heaviest activity was reported on the Pokrovsk front, where 32 attacks were recorded.

