EU to discuss Russia's latest large-scale strike against Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Mariya YemetsMonday, 18 November 2024, 12:13
EU to discuss Russia's latest large-scale strike against Ukrainian energy infrastructure
Josep Borrell, European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Foreign ministers of European Union countries will discuss the latest Russian large-scale missile strike on Ukraine, which largely targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Source: Josep Borrell, European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, ahead of the European Union Council meeting in Brussels

Details: Borrell said that Russia’s war against Ukraine and the Sunday attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in particular will be one of the topics discussed during the meeting.

"Putin answers to any attempt to talk, to negotiate, by launching the heaviest attack against civilian infrastructure, in particular electricity infrastructure. It has been the heaviest attack in months [...] It doesn’t look like he’s willing to negotiate, quite the contrary," Borrell said.

Ukraine’s Air Force said that Russia launched a total of 210 missiles and drones on Ukraine on the morning of 17 November, with Ukrainian forces intercepting and destroying 144 of them. Air defence systems were responding in most Ukrainian oblasts.

Two people were killed in Odesa Oblast and two – both railway workers – in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Also, a woman was killed in Lviv Oblast.

Eleven people were killed and nearly 90 were injured in a Russian ballistic missile strike on the evening of Sunday, 17 November.

