Russian strike on Sumy: death toll rises to 11, number injured reaches 89

The death toll in Sumy following the Russian attack on 17 November has risen to 11.

Source: Suspilne with reference to Artem Kobzar, acting mayor of Sumy; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Quote from SES: "As of the morning, the death toll from the attack has risen to 11, including two children. Another 55 people have been injured, including eight children."

Details: A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl are among the deceased.

Suspilne with reference to Kobzar reported a different number of injured: 68, including 10 children.

Later, the SES stated that the number of those affected by the missile strike on Sumy had increased to 89 people, including 11 children.

Ihor Kalchenko, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, said 11 people are in intensive care, including six children

Background: A Russian ballistic missile struck a residential building in Sumy on the evening of 17 November. Ten people are reported to have been killed, including two children, and more than 50 injured.

