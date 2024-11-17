Two people killed, problems with water and electricity supply reported in Odesa Oblast after latest Russian attack – photos

The large-scale Russian attack on 17 November damaged the energy infrastructure of Odesa Oblast, causing interruptions in the supply of heat, water and electricity.

Details: The SES reported that a teenager had been injured in the strikes on Odesa Oblast.

The bombardment caused fires in three houses and partially destroyed four others.

An emergency worker providing psychological assistance at the site of the Russian attack. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Emergency workers also found a lost dog and handed it over to its owners.

An emergency worker carrying the dog. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Odesa Oblast based on instructions from Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned electricity transmission system operator. Hospitals and other critical infrastructure are running on generators.

Updated: Two people were killed in the Russian attack, as reported by the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration on the national joint 24/7 newscast.

