Two people killed, problems with water and electricity supply reported in Odesa Oblast after latest Russian attack – photos
The large-scale Russian attack on 17 November damaged the energy infrastructure of Odesa Oblast, causing interruptions in the supply of heat, water and electricity.
Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)
Details: The SES reported that a teenager had been injured in the strikes on Odesa Oblast.
The bombardment caused fires in three houses and partially destroyed four others.
Emergency workers also found a lost dog and handed it over to its owners.
Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Odesa Oblast based on instructions from Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned electricity transmission system operator. Hospitals and other critical infrastructure are running on generators.
Updated: Two people were killed in the Russian attack, as reported by the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration on the national joint 24/7 newscast.
Support UP or become our patron!