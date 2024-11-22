All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

China calls on "all parties" to exercise restraint after Russia's use of new ballistic missile

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 November 2024, 13:09
China calls on all parties to exercise restraint after Russia's use of new ballistic missile
Stock photo: pixabay.com

China has called on "all parties" to remain calm and exercise restraint following Russia's strike on the city of Dnipro with a new ballistic missile and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's threats to Western countries about the use of weapons against them.

Source: Ukrinform, citing a statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a briefing

Quote from Lin Jian: "Under the current circumstances, all parties should remain calm and restrained, work to cool the situation through dialogue and consultations, and create conditions for a political settlement of the crisis [as China refers to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine – ed.], in order to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible."

Advertisement:

Details: Lin Jian also emphasised that China's position on Ukraine is to promote a political resolution and prevent further escalation.

Background:

  • The Russians attacked Dnipro on 21 November, damaging an industrial enterprise, a rehabilitation centre, residential houses, and garages. Two people were injured as a result of the strike.
  • Ukraine’s Air Force noted that during the latest missile attack on the city of Dnipro, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).  
  • In his Thursday address, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin indirectly confirmed US reports, stating that during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November, Russia used the Oreshnik medium-range missile.
  • Putin stated that Russia might target countries that allowed their weapons to be used against Russia. 

Support UP or become our patron!

ChinaRussiaPutinmissile strike
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
China
Chinese banks block Russian companies' accounts over sanctioned addresses
Biden condemns Beijing's support for Russia's defence industrial base at meeting with China's leader
EU may impose sanctions on China for supporting Russia's war against Ukraine – German media
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: