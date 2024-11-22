China calls on "all parties" to exercise restraint after Russia's use of new ballistic missile

China has called on "all parties" to remain calm and exercise restraint following Russia's strike on the city of Dnipro with a new ballistic missile and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's threats to Western countries about the use of weapons against them.

Source: Ukrinform, citing a statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a briefing

Quote from Lin Jian: "Under the current circumstances, all parties should remain calm and restrained, work to cool the situation through dialogue and consultations, and create conditions for a political settlement of the crisis [as China refers to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine – ed.], in order to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible."

Details: Lin Jian also emphasised that China's position on Ukraine is to promote a political resolution and prevent further escalation.

Background:

The Russians attacked Dnipro on 21 November, damaging an industrial enterprise, a rehabilitation centre, residential houses, and garages. Two people were injured as a result of the strike.

Ukraine’s Air Force noted that during the latest missile attack on the city of Dnipro, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

In his Thursday address, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin indirectly confirmed US reports, stating that during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November, Russia used the Oreshnik medium-range missile.

Putin stated that Russia might target countries that allowed their weapons to be used against Russia.

