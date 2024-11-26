All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Air defence system responding in Kyiv

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 00:55
Air defence system responding in Kyiv
Stock photo: National Guard of Ukraine

Air defence forces were operating in Kyiv on the night of 25-26 November.

Source: Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv; Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Air defence forces are operating in different parts of the city. Shahed drones are approaching the capital from different directions."

Advertisement:

Details: Popko urged Kyiv residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

Background: Russia launched attack drones against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesair-raid warningKyiv
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
drones
Russians attack Ternopil: power and water supply disrupted
Belarus records highest number of Shahed drones entering from Ukraine
Russian drone strikes Nikopol, injuring 2 people – photos
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: