Air defence system responding in Kyiv
Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 00:55
Air defence forces were operating in Kyiv on the night of 25-26 November.
Source: Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv; Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote: "Air defence forces are operating in different parts of the city. Shahed drones are approaching the capital from different directions."
Advertisement:
Details: Popko urged Kyiv residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.
Background: Russia launched attack drones against Ukraine.
Support UP or become our patron!