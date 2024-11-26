Air defence system responding in Kyiv

Air defence forces were operating in Kyiv on the night of 25-26 November.

Source: Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv; Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Air defence forces are operating in different parts of the city. Shahed drones are approaching the capital from different directions."

Details: Popko urged Kyiv residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

Background: Russia launched attack drones against Ukraine.

