Russians occupy 2 settlements in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 26-27 November that Russian forces had occupied the village of Novoselydivka on the Kurakhove front and the village of Petrivka on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Novoselydivka and Petrivka."

Details: The analysts also reported Russian advances near the village of Novomlynsk and in the village of Kruhliakivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

In addition, the Russians made gains near the settlements of Zhovte, Pustynka, Pushkine, Rozdolne, Rozlyv, Veselyi Hai, Rivnopil, Sontsivka, Berestky and Kurakhove (Donetsk Oblast).

Background:

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 21-22 November that Russia had occupied the village of Dalnie on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.

DeepState analysts reported on the night of 19-20 November that the Russians had captured Nova Illinka on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.

On 26 November, Reuters said Russian forces had achieved a new weekly record in territorial gains since the beginning of 2022, capturing nearly 235 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Russian invaders have recently been advancing much faster than in the whole of 2023 and are not giving up their intention to capture all of Donetsk Oblast.

The analysts attribute the recent gains primarily to the identification and tactical exploitation of vulnerabilities in Ukrainian defence lines.

