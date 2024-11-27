All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians occupy 2 settlements in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 01:46
Russians occupy 2 settlements in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Screenshot: DeepState map

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 26-27 November that Russian forces had occupied the village of Novoselydivka on the Kurakhove front and the village of Petrivka on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Novoselydivka and Petrivka."

Advertisement:

Details: The analysts also reported Russian advances near the village of Novomlynsk and in the village of Kruhliakivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

In addition, the Russians made gains near the settlements of Zhovte, Pustynka, Pushkine, Rozdolne, Rozlyv, Veselyi Hai, Rivnopil, Sontsivka, Berestky and Kurakhove (Donetsk Oblast).

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 21-22 November that Russia had occupied the village of Dalnie on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.
  • DeepState analysts reported on the night of 19-20 November that the Russians had captured Nova Illinka on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.
  • On 26 November, Reuters said Russian forces had achieved a new weekly record in territorial gains since the beginning of 2022, capturing nearly 235 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory.
  • Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Russian invaders have recently been advancing much faster than in the whole of 2023 and are not giving up their intention to capture all of Donetsk Oblast.
  • The analysts attribute the recent gains primarily to the identification and tactical exploitation of vulnerabilities in Ukrainian defence lines.

Support UP or become our patron!

occupationwarDonetsk OblastKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
occupation
Russians strike bus stop in occupied city of Kherson Oblast, killing and injuring civilians – video
So-called court in Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast sentences Ukrainian councillor abducted in 2022 to 12 years
Russian troops advance in Donetsk Oblast, trying to encircle Velyka Novosilka – ISW
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: