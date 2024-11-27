All Sections
"I did it again!": Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska sets another freediving world record – video

Mykola DendakWednesday, 27 November 2024, 22:54
I did it again!: Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska sets another freediving world record – video
Photo: Daan Verhoeven

Ukrainian swimmer Kateryna Sadurska has achieved a world record in the freediving category of constant weight without fins.

Soure: Sadurska on Instagram, as reported by Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Ukrainian plunged 82 metres deep, beating her previous record by two metres. She had set that record at the World Freediving Championships, where she won gold.

This is Sadurska’s sixth world record. She has extended her achievement by 7 metres in 2024.

Quote: "I did it again. I can’t believe that it’s already my 6th World Record within a bit more than a year. It’s hard to process it right now, just want to tell it looks easy and it felt easy, as it should be, but the journey was really far from that. I’m sending all my gratitude to everyone involved," Sadurska wrote.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Допис, поширений Kate Sadurska OLY🇺🇦Freediver (@sadurskaterina)

Background: Recently, Kateryna won a bronze medal at the 2024 World Freediving Championships in Kalamata, Greece.

Support UP or become our patron!

sport
sport
