Ukrainian athlete Hrytsenko wins gold at World Junior Diving Championship

Oleksandr BulavaWednesday, 27 November 2024, 13:55
Ukrainian athlete Hrytsenko wins gold at World Junior Diving Championship
Stock Photo

Ukrainian Mark Hrytsenko has won the gold medal in the final of the World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships, which is taking place in Rio de Janeiro. 

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Mark Hrytsenko, 15, finished the final with a score of 424.35 points, surpassing the closest competitor by 20 points.

World Junior Diving Championship  

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil  

10-metre Platform  

  • Mark Hrytsenko (Ukraine) – 424.35  
  • Mateo Zacai (Mexico) – 404.15  
  • Claude-Olivier Lisé-Coderre (Canada) – 402.20

Background: In the summer, Mark, together with Kyrylo Boliukh, made his debut at the 2024 European Aquatics Championships. The Ukrainian duo finished their performance in the final of the synchronised 10-meter platform diving with a fifth-place result.

