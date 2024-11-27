Ukrainian athlete Hrytsenko wins gold at World Junior Diving Championship
Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 13:55
Ukrainian Mark Hrytsenko has won the gold medal in the final of the World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships, which is taking place in Rio de Janeiro.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
Details: Mark Hrytsenko, 15, finished the final with a score of 424.35 points, surpassing the closest competitor by 20 points.
Advertisement:
World Junior Diving Championship
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
10-metre Platform
Advertisement:
- Mark Hrytsenko (Ukraine) – 424.35
- Mateo Zacai (Mexico) – 404.15
- Claude-Olivier Lisé-Coderre (Canada) – 402.20
Background: In the summer, Mark, together with Kyrylo Boliukh, made his debut at the 2024 European Aquatics Championships. The Ukrainian duo finished their performance in the final of the synchronised 10-meter platform diving with a fifth-place result.
Support UP or become our patron!