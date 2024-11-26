Ukraine's Bochek wins bronze at 2024 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships
Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 13:55
Ukraine's Kseniia Bochek has won a bronze medal at the 2024 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
In the 14-15-year-old category, Kseniia scored 319.4 points from the 1-metre springboard. Another Ukrainian athlete, Yelyzaveta Diadiuk, showed the fifth result in this discipline (308.55 points).
The 2024 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships will run until 1 December.
Background: In spring, Bochek won a silver medal on the three-metre springboard among juniors in Dresden, Germany.
