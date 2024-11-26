All Sections
Ukraine's Bochek wins bronze at 2024 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships

Ruslan TravkinTuesday, 26 November 2024, 13:55
Ukraine's Bochek wins bronze at 2024 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships
Kseniia Bochek. Photo: Ukrainian Diving Federation on Facebook

Ukraine's Kseniia Bochek has won a bronze medal at the 2024 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

In the 14-15-year-old category, Kseniia scored 319.4 points from the 1-metre springboard. Another Ukrainian athlete, Yelyzaveta Diadiuk, showed the fifth result in this discipline (308.55 points).

The 2024 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships will run until 1 December.

Background: In spring, Bochek won a silver medal on the three-metre springboard among juniors in Dresden, Germany.

sport
sport
Ukraine's women's fencing team wins historic silver at Fencing World Cup
Ukrainian, 17, sets two national records at Ski Jumping World Cup
Russia and Belarus allowed to compete in team water sports events under neutral status
