Air defence shot down Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
Thursday, 28 November 2024, 00:22
Air defence forces in Kyiv Oblast targeted Russian drones after midnight on 28 November.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: The air-raid warning was issued in the oblast at 23:09 on 27 November.
After midnight on 28 November, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a UAV had been spotted in the oblast's airspace.
"Air defence forces are responding to the targets", the administration added.
