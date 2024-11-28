Air defence shot down Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Mobile air defence fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence forces in Kyiv Oblast targeted Russian drones after midnight on 28 November.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The air-raid warning was issued in the oblast at 23:09 on 27 November.

After midnight on 28 November, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a UAV had been spotted in the oblast's airspace.

"Air defence forces are responding to the targets", the administration added.

