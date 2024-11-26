Wreckage of Russian drones damages high-rise buildings, power lines and garages in Kyiv Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kyiv Police

The Russians had been launching drone attacks on Kyiv Oblast all night long, damaging houses, high-rise buildings, power lines, garages and a car due to the fall of wreckage from downed drones.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration, on Facebook; Kyiv Oblast National Police on Telegram

Quote from Ruslan Kravchenko: "An air-raid warning was in effect for more than seven hours in the oblast at night.

Advertisement:

Air defence forces were operating in the oblast... The fall of the wreckage of downed enemy targets was recorded in four districts.

Debris from the downed targets damaged four houses, two high-rise residential buildings, an outbuilding, two garages and a car."

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kyiv Police

Details: Kravchenko said the damage to the houses was minor - windows and doors were smashed, and facades were dented.

Advertisement:

A power line was also damaged in one of the settlements.

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kyiv Police

He stressed that all Russian drones were destroyed by air defence, no hits to residential or critical infrastructure were reported, and there were no casualties among the population.

Operational teams are currently working to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Support UP or become our patron!