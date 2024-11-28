Russian missile strike: houses damaged, woman injured in Vinnytsia Oblast
Thursday, 28 November 2024, 09:03
A woman has been injured, houses damaged, an outbuilding destroyed and a car has caught fire in Vinnytsia Oblast as a result of a Russian missile attack.
Source: Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration (VOMA) on Telegram
Quote from Nataliia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of VOMA: "A woman has been injured and she is receiving the necessary medical assistance. All relevant services are working at the scene."
Details: Zabolotna added that the Russian attack and the combat efforts of Ukraine's defence forces are ongoing and urged residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.
Background:
- The Air Force reported missile launches at 05:30. Russia was attacking various Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and drones. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv and Lutsk.
- NEC Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian transmission system operator, has implemented emergency power outages in Ukraine due to Russia's large-scale missile and drone attack.
- The Russians also fired missiles at infrastructure in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 28 November.
- Explosions were heard in Kyiv at about 08:00 and the authorities reported that air defences were responding. Explosions were also heard in Mykolaiv, Ukraine's south.
