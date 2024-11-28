Russian missile strike: houses damaged, woman injured in Vinnytsia Oblast

A woman has been injured, houses damaged, an outbuilding destroyed and a car has caught fire in Vinnytsia Oblast as a result of a Russian missile attack.

Source: Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration (VOMA) on Telegram

Quote from Nataliia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of VOMA: "A woman has been injured and she is receiving the necessary medical assistance. All relevant services are working at the scene."

Details: Zabolotna added that the Russian attack and the combat efforts of Ukraine's defence forces are ongoing and urged residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

The Air Force reported missile launches at 05:30. Russia was attacking various Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and drones. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv and Lutsk.

NEC Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian transmission system operator, has implemented emergency power outages in Ukraine due to Russia's large-scale missile and drone attack.

The Russians also fired missiles at infrastructure in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 28 November.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv at about 08:00 and the authorities reported that air defences were responding. Explosions were also heard in Mykolaiv, Ukraine's south.

