All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian missile strike: houses damaged, woman injured in Vinnytsia Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 28 November 2024, 09:03
Russian missile strike: houses damaged, woman injured in Vinnytsia Oblast
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

A woman has been injured, houses damaged, an outbuilding destroyed and a car has caught fire in Vinnytsia Oblast as a result of a Russian missile attack.

Source: Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration (VOMA) on Telegram

Quote from Nataliia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of VOMA: "A woman has been injured and she is receiving the necessary medical assistance. All relevant services are working at the scene."

Advertisement:

Details: Zabolotna added that the Russian attack and the combat efforts of Ukraine's defence forces are ongoing and urged residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

Background:

  • The Air Force reported missile launches at 05:30. Russia was attacking various Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and drones. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv and Lutsk.
  • NEC Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian transmission system operator, has implemented emergency power outages in Ukraine due to Russia's large-scale missile and drone attack.
  • The Russians also fired missiles at infrastructure in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 28 November.
  • Explosions were heard in Kyiv at about 08:00 and the authorities reported that air defences were responding. Explosions were also heard in Mykolaiv, Ukraine's south.

Support UP or become our patron!

Vinnytsia Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
Vinnytsia Oblast
Priest of Moscow-linked church in Vinnytsia exposed for spreading Kremlin narratives – photo
Air defence downs 4 Shahed drones over Vinnytsia Oblast, damage reported
Russian attack on Vinnytsia Oblast: 2 fire trains and 64 firefighters respond to blaze – photos
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: