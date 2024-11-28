Russians hit infrastructure in Sumy Oblast

The Russians launched missile strikes on infrastructure in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 28 November.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of the Shostka hromada on 28 November. All necessary services are working at the scene." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

Details: The aftermath of the Russian attack is being assessed.

Authorities urge residents to stay in shelters.

Background:

The Air Force reported missile launches at 05:30. Russia was attacking various Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and drones. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv and Lutsk.

NEC Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian transmission system operator, has implemented emergency power outages in Ukraine due to Russia's large-scale missile and drone attack.

