Russians hit infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
Thursday, 28 November 2024, 07:20
The Russians launched missile strikes on infrastructure in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 28 November.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of the Shostka hromada on 28 November. All necessary services are working at the scene." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]
Details: The aftermath of the Russian attack is being assessed.
Authorities urge residents to stay in shelters.
Background:
- The Air Force reported missile launches at 05:30. Russia was attacking various Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and drones. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv and Lutsk.
- NEC Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian transmission system operator, has implemented emergency power outages in Ukraine due to Russia's large-scale missile and drone attack.
