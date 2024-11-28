All Sections
Russians hit infrastructure in Sumy Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 28 November 2024, 07:20
Russians hit infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
A firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

The Russians launched missile strikes on infrastructure in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 28 November.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of the Shostka hromada on 28 November. All necessary services are working at the scene." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

Details: The aftermath of the Russian attack is being assessed. 

Authorities urge residents to stay in shelters.

Background:

  • The Air Force reported missile launches at 05:30. Russia was attacking various Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and drones. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv and Lutsk.
  • NEC Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian transmission system operator, has implemented emergency power outages in Ukraine due to Russia's large-scale missile and drone attack.

Sumy Oblastmissile strike
