Air defence downs 4 Shahed drones over Vinnytsia Oblast, damage reported

Four Russian Shahed drones were shot down over Vinnytsia Oblast on the night of 20-21 August. The drone wreckage damaged civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

Source: Nataliia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "A total of eight UAVs entered the oblast on the night of 20-21 August. As a result of the air defence efforts, four UAVs were downed.

There is damage to the windows of a civilian infrastructure building, one residential building and the roof of another."

Source: Zabolotna emphasised that there were no casualties.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and most Ukrainian oblasts due to the threat of Russian Shahed drones.

