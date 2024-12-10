North Korean military remains on high alert in Kursk Oblast – Pentagon
Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 05:50
The North Korean (DPRK) military remains on the territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast, ready to engage in combat at any time, according to the Pentagon.
Source: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, during a briefing at the Pentagon, quoted by Ukrinform
Quote from Singh: "DPRK troops are still in that Kursk Oblast."
Details: She stressed that so far, the US side has not seen North Korean soldiers directly involved in hostilities.
Quote from Singh: "We know that they're staged to engage in combat and, you know, we're continuing to monitor that."
Background:
- On 7 November, Zelenskyy announced that there were already casualties among North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.
- The US has confirmed that North Korean troops have participated in combat operations in the region.
- According to The New York Times, a combined force of 50,000 Russian and North Korean troops is preparing to launch a major counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast.
- The US has information that North Korea is preparing additional weapons shipments to Russia, including ballistic missiles, long-range self-propelled artillery, and multiple-launch rocket systems.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia will deploy a significant number of North Korean soldiers to the front line against Ukraine, where they will almost certainly be used as cannon fodder.
