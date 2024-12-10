North Korean military remains on high alert in Kursk Oblast – Pentagon

The North Korean (DPRK) military remains on the territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast, ready to engage in combat at any time, according to the Pentagon.

Source: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, during a briefing at the Pentagon, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote from Singh: "DPRK troops are still in that Kursk Oblast."

Details: She stressed that so far, the US side has not seen North Korean soldiers directly involved in hostilities.

Quote from Singh: "We know that they're staged to engage in combat and, you know, we're continuing to monitor that."

Background:

On 7 November, Zelenskyy announced that there were already casualties among North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.

The US has confirmed that North Korean troops have participated in combat operations in the region.

According to The New York Times, a combined force of 50,000 Russian and North Korean troops is preparing to launch a major counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast.

The US has information that North Korea is preparing additional weapons shipments to Russia, including ballistic missiles, long-range self-propelled artillery, and multiple-launch rocket systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia will deploy a significant number of North Korean soldiers to the front line against Ukraine, where they will almost certainly be used as cannon fodder.

