Pokrovsk to be cut off from gas supply from 12 December because of Russian offensive

Due to Russia’s invasion and the escalation of the situation in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, natural gas supplies to the population will be cut off.

Source: Donetskoblgaz, a Donetsk Oblast gas supply regulator, on Facebook

Details: The message says that due to the escalation of the situation associated with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, natural gas distribution in the city of Pokrovsk will be suspended from 12 December.

Donetskoblgaz stressed that in recent months, despite constant attacks and Russian offensive operations, its specialists have been doing everything possible to provide Pokrovsk residents with natural gas.

However, the situation has now escalated to such an extent that it has become extremely difficult to supply the citizens who remain in the city. The company also stressed that due to significant damage to gas pipelines and constant Russian attacks, it is impossible to deal with the consequences of combat actions in the gas distribution system and restore gas supply to customers.

Quote: "If possible, we ask Pokrovsk residents to turn off the gas taps on gas appliances and on the gas pipeline to the appliances. People from residential areas of the city are asked to turn off the shut-off device on the gas pipeline to the house."

Background:

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested in a report on 8 December that the Kremlin was likely to continue its attempts to capture the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, despite significant human and material losses.

The ISW stressed that the Russians had recently been advancing much faster than in the whole of 2023, and had not abandoned their intention to capture the entire Donetsk Oblast.

Back in August, Serhii Dobriak, Head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration, said that all services and facilities were working in Pokrovsk. But he predicted that they would have to stop working soon.

