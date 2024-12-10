All Sections
Russians advance near 9 settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 10 December 2024, 01:20
Russians advance near 9 settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project have updated their map on the night of 9-10 December, reporting Russian advances near nine settlements in Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: DeepState

Details: According to DeepState, Russian forces have advanced near the settlements of Novoolenivka, Voznesenka, Oleksandriia, Hrodivka, Vidrodzhennia and Petrivka.

They have also advanced in the settlements of Sontsivka, Novotroitske and Shevchenko in Donetsk Oblast.

The report also noted advances near the village of Plekhovo in Kursk Oblast.

Previously: The evening before, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russians were intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders on the Pokrovsk front, conducting 51 offensive actions throughout the day. The highest activity of Russian forces remains concentrated near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Dachenske, Chumatske and Shevchenko.

Background:

  • DeepState, a group of military analysts, reported on 8 December that the situation around the settlement of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast continues to escalate.
  • Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested in their 8 December report that the Kremlin is likely to pursue its attempts to capture the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, despite significant human and materiel losses.
  • On 26 November, Reuters said Russian forces had achieved a new weekly record in territorial gains since the beginning of 2022, capturing nearly 235 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory.
  • Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Russian invaders have recently been advancing much faster than in the whole of 2023 and are not giving up their intention to capture all of Donetsk Oblast.
  • The analysts attribute the recent gains primarily to the identification and tactical exploitation of vulnerabilities in Ukrainian defence lines.

Donetsk OblastSumy OblastKursk Oblastwar
