After new Russian strike, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urges partners to find 20 air defence systems faster

Because of a new Russian large-scale attack on energy infrastructure, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reminded partners about Ukraine's request for at least 20 additional medium-range air defence systems.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha reported that Russian missiles are again flying at Ukraine and that most of them are targeting power system facilities.

Quote: "Russia aims to deprive us of energy. Instead, we must deprive it of the means of terror. I reiterate my call for the urgent delivery of 20 NASAMS, HAWK, or IRIS-T air defence systems."

Massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine this morning, primarily targeting the energy system. Russia aims to deprive us of energy. Instead, we must deprive it of the means of terror. I reiterate my call for the urgent delivery of 20 NASAMS, HAWK, or IRIS-T air defense systems. — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) December 13, 2024

Background:

Before the NATO ministerial meeting in early December, Sybiha said that Ukraine was asking the allies to find at least 20 air defence systems to continue to effectively repel Russian air attacks.

Shortly before that, Canada confirmed that the NASAMS system it had ordered from the United States for Ukraine was already in Ukraine.

During his visit to Kyiv, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the sixth IRIS-T system, Patriot launchers and Gepard anti-aircraft systems would be among the weapons Germany would send in December.

