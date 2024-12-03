All Sections
Serhiy Sydorenko, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 3 December 2024, 14:34
Ukraine requests NATO countries to provide at least 20 air defence systems
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine is requesting NATO countries to find a way to provide at least 20 air defence systems to effectively counter Russia's airstrikes.

Source: European Pravda reporter, citing Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha before the start of the Alliance's ministerial meeting in Brussels on Tuesday

Sybiha said he would discuss the energy situation following Russia's recent missile attack and the possibility of strengthening the "air shield" with his Western counterparts.  

Quote: "We already informed our partners about our urgent needs, and we are thankful for such a prompt reaction. We are speaking about urgent supply of at least 20 additional systems – Hawk, NASAMS, or IRIS-T. And it will help us to avoid blackout. We understand that Russia is trying to deprive us of the ability to produce energy. That’s why we also need more support and greater solidarity," he said.

Background:

  • Recently, Canada confirmed that the NASAMS system it ordered from the United States for Ukraine has already arrived in the country.  
  • During his visit to Kyiv, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that in December, Germany would deliver the sixth IRIS-T system, Patriot launchers, and Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.

air defenceForeign Affairs MinistryUkraine
