All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

There's a small problem in discussions on peace deal for Ukraine – NATO secretary general

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 December 2024, 19:16
There's a small problem in discussions on peace deal for Ukraine – NATO secretary general

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has pointed out that all the discussions about a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia in the West are taking place without the involvement of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Rutte during a public discussion in Brussels on 12 December, quoted by European Pravda

Quote: "We do this all out in the open; this is our strength. But there is also a small problem here. I see all of this in the press about guarantees, [Ukraine's] NATO membership – yes or no – and accepting yes or no to give up pieces of land of Ukraine... If I were now sitting in the Kremlin, and my name were Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, I would say: ‘Hey, this is moving very positively for me! And I'm not even at the [negotiating] table’."

Advertisement:

Details: The NATO secretary general noted that the West is now very openly discussing what a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia should look like.

In this context, he urged greater restraint in the discussions, calling instead for Ukraine to engage in potential negotiations from a position of strength.

He recalled how President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to leave the country when the full-scale invasion started, instead calling on Ukraine’s allies to provide weapons.

Advertisement:

"Here, I would say, he doesn't need more plans; he needs again ammunition and air defence, etc.," Rutte said.

"It's crucial that whenever there is a deal [between Ukraine and Russia], that it is a good deal... But again, for me to start to discuss this, we start a sort of debate amongst ourselves, within the Alliance, with our European partners, without having Putin at the table, and that's risky," the NATO secretary general reiterated.

Background:

  • Rutte also warned that the Alliance is unprepared for the threats it will face from Russia in the coming years and called for a shift to a wartime mindset with much more defence spending.
  • In addition, Rutte said that since February 2022, the number of casualties in the Russo-Ukrainian war has exceeded one million people killed and wounded.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOwarPutin
Advertisement:

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

All News
NATO
NATO secretary general says losses of parties in Russian war against Ukraine exceed 1 million people
Idea of deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine discussed by 5-8 states, but there is no specifics
Zelenskyy: NATO invitation should cover all of Ukraine's territory
RECENT NEWS
22:36
World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets
22:18
Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks
21:38
Rutte and Zelenskyy say Ukraine's position and economy to be discussed in Brussels
21:29
US targets individuals and companies involved in constructing Russia's Nord Stream 2 with new sanctions
21:08
Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine
20:39
EXPLAINERWhat should drive Ukraine for effective EU accession
20:31
NATO secretary general reveals details of informal meeting with leaders, including Zelenskyy
20:28
Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow
20:08
Acting Bulgarian PM won't sign Kyiv-Sofia security agreement without parliamentary approval
19:57
Russians buying up assets of liquidated Russian banks in Ukraine despite de facto ban – media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: