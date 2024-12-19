All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UK Defence Intelligence analyses North Korean combat engagement in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 19 December 2024, 14:36
UK Defence Intelligence analyses North Korean combat engagement in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has reported significant losses among North Korean forces involved in hostilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast, citing poor coordination and interoperability issues with Russian troops.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 19 December on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: "DPRK troops have highly likely sustained significant combat casualties but so far only achieved tactical gains," the update noted, adding that about 11,000 North Korean troops have been deployed in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are conducting operations.

Advertisement:

UK intelligence believes that Russian and North Korean troops are almost certainly experiencing interoperability issues.

"The two forces do not share a common language and DPRK troops almost certainly have difficulties integrating into Russia's command and control structure," the update said.

UK Defence Intelligence also pointed out that Russia and North Korea have strengthened their ties by signing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which includes a mutual defence clause effective from 4 December 2024.

Advertisement:

For Russia, North Korea's military support in the war in Ukraine was likely the primary incentive for strengthening the partnership, which previously revolved around Pyongyang supplying arms to Moscow. In return, North Korea has gained high-level international backing from Russia and a trading partner willing to violate sanctions.

Background

  • The Pentagon believes that Ukrainian forces may have killed or wounded "hundreds" of soldiers sent by North Korea to assist Russia in its war against Ukraine.
  • The Ukrainian military recently shared photos and videos showing dead Russian and North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast after a series of assaults.

Support UP or become our patron!

defence intelligenceUKKursk Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT

Azerbaijan announces for the first time that plane crash in Kazakhstan was caused by weapons strike

Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bn

Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence allows use of new Ukrainian unmanned all-terrain vehicle

Ukraine's National Guard reveals it has 900 fire groups protecting critical infrastructure

All News
defence intelligence
Russia loses more than 3,000 main battle tanks since 2022, UK intelligence reports – photos
Russia advancing towards Pokrovsk, likely having captured village of Shevchenko – UK intelligence, map
Russian Su-30 fighter jet burnt out on airfield in Russia – video
RECENT NEWS
21:47
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines timeline for second Peace Summit
21:20
Zelenskyy: If China is genuine in its statements, it must influence Pyongyang
20:40
If Russia escalates pressure in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's forces may retreat – Bloomberg
20:27
Gas prices in Europe surge as Putin casts doubt on new transit agreement – Bloomberg
20:05
Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT
19:40
Zelenskyy compared Azerbaijani plane crash to MH17 tragedy and pointed to Russia's responsibility
19:00
Ukraine's Education Ministry: over 150 underground and vocational schools are being built in Ukraine
18:16
Scholz expresses opinion of Trump's position: Ukraine has to become strong to end war
17:09
Fortifications in Zaporizhzhia are 100% ready – Ukraine's prime minister
16:54
Ukraine's defence spending reaches US$42.88 bn since beginning of year
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: