UK Defence Intelligence analyses North Korean combat engagement in Russia's Kursk Oblast

UK Defence Intelligence has reported significant losses among North Korean forces involved in hostilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast, citing poor coordination and interoperability issues with Russian troops.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 19 December on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: "DPRK troops have highly likely sustained significant combat casualties but so far only achieved tactical gains," the update noted, adding that about 11,000 North Korean troops have been deployed in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are conducting operations.

UK intelligence believes that Russian and North Korean troops are almost certainly experiencing interoperability issues.

"The two forces do not share a common language and DPRK troops almost certainly have difficulties integrating into Russia's command and control structure," the update said.

UK Defence Intelligence also pointed out that Russia and North Korea have strengthened their ties by signing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which includes a mutual defence clause effective from 4 December 2024.

For Russia, North Korea's military support in the war in Ukraine was likely the primary incentive for strengthening the partnership, which previously revolved around Pyongyang supplying arms to Moscow. In return, North Korea has gained high-level international backing from Russia and a trading partner willing to violate sanctions.

Background:

The Pentagon believes that Ukrainian forces may have killed or wounded "hundreds" of soldiers sent by North Korea to assist Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military recently shared photos and videos showing dead Russian and North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast after a series of assaults.

