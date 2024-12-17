Russia loses more than 3,000 main battle tanks since 2022, UK intelligence reports – photos

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the Russian army's losses in military equipment since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 17 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence report noted that the loss of Russian military equipment in Ukraine continues to grow.

They noted that since February 2022, Russia has lost more than 3,600 main battle tanks and almost 8,000 armoured vehicles.

UK Defence Intelligence noted that this has led to the use of outdated and poorly maintained Soviet-era equipment from strategic depots.

The report indicates that the Russians are removing armoured vehicles from storage, upgrading them where possible, and sending them to the front line.

As emphasised by UK Defence Intelligence, the images confirm a significant reduction in the number of armoured vehicles at tank bases in Arsenyev, Buy and Ulan-Ude since 2022.

Photo: UK Ministry of Defence on X

