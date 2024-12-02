All Sections
EU top diplomat believes that supporting Ukraine is investment in EU security

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 2 December 2024, 09:25
Kaja Kallas. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas has said that support for Ukraine is not charity, but an investment in EU security.

Source: Kallas in an interview with Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Kallas believes that support for Ukraine is not charity but an investment in EU security.

She stressed that they must look at everything through the prism of security and protection, which also includes assisting Ukraine. She emphasised that it is very important to consider food security, cybersecurity and migration through the prism of security.

However, the most important thing, she said, is defence spending.

Kallas said that the defence industry is important because a war is raging on European soil, in Ukraine, and Putin is showing no sign of abandoning his goals.

Kallas also noted that supporting Ukraine is in the interests of the United States.

She explained that if the US is worried about China, it should be worried about Russia first and foremost. She noted that Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China are working together and highlighted that Putin is increasing his influence in other countries.

Therefore, the EU's top diplomat believes that if the United States wants to be the strongest country in the world, it will eventually have to deal with Russia.

She stressed that the easiest way to deal with it was to support Ukraine so that it could win the war.

Kallas also believes that the US will not stop helping Ukraine, as Kyiv has bipartisan support in Congress.

In early November, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Europe would not be able to finance Ukraine's defence on its own if the US withdrew its support during Donald Trump's new presidential term.

Also, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU would talk to the US about the importance of containing the Russian threat, as it is linked to the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

Zelenskyy wants EU and NATO involvement in negotiations with Russia
EU to allocate €1.5 billion monthly in 2025 from frozen Russian assets
Zelenskyy meets with new European Council President and top EU diplomat in Kyiv – video
