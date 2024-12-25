All Sections
Ukraine receives €150 million in EU grants

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 25 December 2024, 13:47
Ukraine receives €150 million in EU grants
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Union has transferred the second tranche of grant aid of €150 million to Ukraine's budget for rapid reconstruction.

Source: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine on Wednesday, 25 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The funds will be used to provide free meals for primary school children (€65 million), restore port infrastructure (€50 million), support agriculture (€20 million) and restore critical infrastructure (€15 million).

The funds are the second tranche under the agreement between Ukraine and the EU to finance the Support for Ukraine's Early Recovery programme, which has a total budget of €300 million.

Background: 

  • Ukraine received the first tranche of €150 million in December 2023.
  • The European Union plans to provide Ukraine with over €30 billion in support in 2025, which will almost completely cover the Ukrainian budget's financial deficit.

