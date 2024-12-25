Russia launches another large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure – Ukrainian energy minister

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has reported that Russian forces are conducting a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy system.

Source: Halushchenko on Facebook; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote from Halushchenko: "The enemy is once again launching a large-scale attack on our energy infrastructure.

The transmission system operator is taking necessary measures to limit consumption and minimise negative consequences for the power grid.

As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will assess and confirm the extent of the damage."

Details: Explosions have been reported in the cities Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Samar and Kamianske.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that the city is under attack by ballistic missiles. Three people have been injured in the Saltivskyi district, two of them in a serious condition. Strikes have also been recorded in the city's Kyivskyi district.

An air-raid warning remains in effect across the entire country.

