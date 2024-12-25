All Sections
Russia launches another large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure – Ukrainian energy minister

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 25 December 2024, 07:21
Russia launches another large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure – Ukrainian energy minister
Electric power transmission. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has reported that Russian forces are conducting a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy system.

Source: Halushchenko on Facebook; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote from Halushchenko: "The enemy is once again launching a large-scale attack on our energy infrastructure.

The transmission system operator is taking necessary measures to limit consumption and minimise negative consequences for the power grid.

As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will assess and confirm the extent of the damage."

Details: Explosions have been reported in the cities Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Samar and Kamianske.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that the city is under attack by ballistic missiles. Three people have been injured in the Saltivskyi district, two of them in a serious condition. Strikes have also been recorded in the city's Kyivskyi district.

An air-raid warning remains in effect across the entire country.

energyair-raid warningmissile strikewar
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's security and recovery
23:45
Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, leaving two injured
23:28
Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
23:14
Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
22:31
Ukrainian forces repel 25 Russian attacks on Kursk front – Ukraine's General Staff
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
All News
