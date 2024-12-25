All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's air defence downed 113 Russian aerial targets on Christmas Eve

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 25 December 2024, 12:44
Ukraine's air defence downed 113 Russian aerial targets on Christmas Eve
Stock photo: Ukraine’s defence forces

Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed 55 cruise missiles, 4 guided missiles, and 54 drones out of 184 aerial targets launched by Russia on Christmas Eve.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Details: Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure, using air, ground, and sea-based missiles of various types, along with Shahed drones and decoy drones, on the night of 24-25 December.

Advertisement:

In total, Ukraine's Air Force's radar units detected and tracked 184 Russian aerial targets:

  • 2 ballistic KN-23 missiles (launched from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast);
  • 10 S-300/S-400 surface-to-air missiles (launched from Belgorod Oblast);
  • 12 Kalibr cruise missiles (fired from the Black Sea);
  • 50 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launched from Volgograd Oblast and the Caspian Sea);
  • 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air-to-surface missiles from tactical aircraft (launched from Belgorod Oblast);
  • 106 Shahed UAVs/various types of decoy drones (launched from the Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk oblasts, Russia).

Early reports indicate the destruction of 113 Russian aerial targets as of 12:00:

  • 55 Kh-101, Kh-55SM, and Kalibr cruise missiles;
  • 4 X-59/X-69 guided air-to-surface missiles;
  • 54 attack UAVs Shahed/decoy drones of various types, with another 52 failing to reach their targets (locationally lost).

The Russians targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Unfortunately, there has been damage as a result of the Russian attack.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Air Force is ready to repel any attacks and continues to carry out tasks to protect the country's airspace."

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikeair defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
missile strike
Moldovan president confirms Russian missile violated Moldova's airspace
Russian missile attack is Putin's reply to "Christmas ceasefire" proposals – Ukraine's foreign minister
Civilian killed in overnight Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
20:06
EXPLAINERWhat lessons should the EU learn amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine?
20:05
Number of casualties from Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 122
19:48
Former Ukraine's Defence Ministry officials conspired with businessman to supply low-quality uniforms and body armour – investigation
19:38
Ukraine's foreign minister and his French counterpart agree on steps to strengthen support for Ukraine
19:18
Zelenskyy arrives in Italy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: