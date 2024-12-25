Ukraine's air defence downed 113 Russian aerial targets on Christmas Eve

Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed 55 cruise missiles, 4 guided missiles, and 54 drones out of 184 aerial targets launched by Russia on Christmas Eve.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Details: Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure, using air, ground, and sea-based missiles of various types, along with Shahed drones and decoy drones, on the night of 24-25 December.

Advertisement:

In total, Ukraine's Air Force's radar units detected and tracked 184 Russian aerial targets:

2 ballistic KN-23 missiles (launched from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast);

10 S-300/S-400 surface-to-air missiles (launched from Belgorod Oblast);

12 Kalibr cruise missiles (fired from the Black Sea);

50 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launched from Volgograd Oblast and the Caspian Sea);

4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air-to-surface missiles from tactical aircraft (launched from Belgorod Oblast);

106 Shahed UAVs/various types of decoy drones (launched from the Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk oblasts, Russia).

Early reports indicate the destruction of 113 Russian aerial targets as of 12:00:

55 Kh-101, Kh-55SM, and Kalibr cruise missiles;

4 X-59/X-69 guided air-to-surface missiles;

54 attack UAVs Shahed/decoy drones of various types, with another 52 failing to reach their targets (locationally lost).

The Russians targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Unfortunately, there has been damage as a result of the Russian attack.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Air Force is ready to repel any attacks and continues to carry out tasks to protect the country's airspace."

Support UP or become our patron!