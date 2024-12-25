All Sections
Japan to give Ukraine US$3 billion from proceeds of frozen Russian assets

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 25 December 2024, 19:48
Japan to give Ukraine US$3 billion from proceeds of frozen Russian assets
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Japan will transfer another US$3 billion obtained from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a conversation with Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the Japanese government for additional funding for energy equipment and the construction of shelters.

He told Prime Minister Ishiba about Russia’s extensive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Christmas night and thanked Japan for its willingness to contribute to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Background: Ukraine has received US$1 billion from the US, secured by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Japanaid for Ukraine
