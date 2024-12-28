Large-scale protest action Chain of Unity takes place in Georgia – videos

A large-scale anti-government protest, the Chain of Unity, is unfolding across Georgia, one month after self-proclaimed prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the suspension of Tbilisi's European integration until 2028.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ekho Kavkaza (Echo of the Caucasus), a Radio Liberty project

Details: Journalists report that the Chain of Unity has formed in all major cities.

The longest chain is in Tbilisi, connecting the right and left embankments and spanning seven of the capital’s bridges: Metekhi, Peace, Baratashvili, Saarbrucken, Galaktion Tabidze, Queen Tamar and Vakhushti Bagrationi.

All of the country’s main opposition parties, along with students, non-governmental organisations, businesspeople and representatives from the cultural sector, have joined the rally.

Also attending the rally are Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Polish MEP Michał Wawrykiewicz and Dainius Žalimas, a Lithuanian MP from Freedom Party, who have arrived in Tbilisi.

Journalists reported that Georgian emigrants will also participate in the Chain of Unity, which is organised in 40 cities in Europe and the United States.

The opposition accuses the ruling Georgian Dream party of large-scale fraud in the 26 October elections and does not recognise their results.

Large-scale protests erupted in Georgia, intensifying after the authorities announced the suspension of the country's European Union accession process until the end of 2028.

