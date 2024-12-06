Ukrainian nuclear power plants almost restored generation after Russian attacks

Ukraine's three operating nuclear power plants (NPPs) have mostly restored electricity production, following a significant reduction last week due to fresh Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

Source: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi

Details: The Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and Pivdennoukrainska (South Ukrainian) NPPs operate nine reactors, eight of which are currently online and one in shutdown mode.

Over the past week, most reactors have been gradually ramping up, although some have been operating at reduced capacity for several days following the Russian strikes on 28 November, which damaged electrical infrastructure that is critical to nuclear safety.

However, some of the external power lines that the plants use to receive and transmit electricity still remain disconnected.

"A stable electricity grid that provides secure off-site power is essential to ensure nuclear safety at Ukraine’s operating nuclear power plants," said Grossi.

Despite the ongoing war and frequent air raids, the IAEA teams at Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and Pivdennoukrainska NPPs, as well as at the Chornobyl site, have reported that nuclear safety and security are being upheld at these facilities.



