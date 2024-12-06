All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian nuclear power plants almost restored generation after Russian attacks

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 6 December 2024, 11:25
Ukrainian nuclear power plants almost restored generation after Russian attacks
A nuclear power plant. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's three operating nuclear power plants (NPPs) have mostly restored electricity production, following a significant reduction last week due to fresh Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

Source: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi

Details: The Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and Pivdennoukrainska (South Ukrainian) NPPs operate nine reactors, eight of which are currently online and one in shutdown mode.

Advertisement:

Over the past week, most reactors have been gradually ramping up, although some have been operating at reduced capacity for several days following the Russian strikes on 28 November, which damaged electrical infrastructure that is critical to nuclear safety.

However, some of the external power lines that the plants use to receive and transmit electricity still remain disconnected.

"A stable electricity grid that provides secure off-site power is essential to ensure nuclear safety at Ukraine’s operating nuclear power plants," said Grossi.

Advertisement:

Despite the ongoing war and frequent air raids, the IAEA teams at Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and Pivdennoukrainska NPPs, as well as at the Chornobyl site, have reported that nuclear safety and security are being upheld at these facilities.

Support UP or become our patron!

nuclear power plantenergy
Advertisement:

Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times

Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast

The Hague court confirms ruling: Russia must compensate Ukraine's Naftogaz for assets seized in Crimea

Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack

Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively

Power outages increased because of Russian large-scale attack on energy facilities

All News
nuclear power plant
Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduce electricity production due to Russian strikes – IAEA
Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant prepares to build two new power units
Russian Shahed UAV flies critically close to Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant power unit
RECENT NEWS
18:05
Ukrainian foreign minister evaluates chances of war ending on 21 January
17:32
Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times
16:29
Canada to fund rural entrepreneurship development project in Ukraine
16:28
Ban on importing Russian goods to Ukraine extended for one year
16:27
Over US$26 million to be allocated for purchase of drones – Ukrainian PM
16:26
Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast
16:25
Germany transfers 9 films of cultural value to Ukraine – photo
16:19
Ukrainian Air Force shows footage of downing Russian cruise missile – video
15:49
New Lithuanian government plans to visit Ukraine next week
15:34
EXPLAINERUkraine must adopt a tougher stance toward Georgia's ruling party – European Pravda editorial
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: