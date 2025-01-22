All Sections
Zelenskyy and Finnish president discuss security guarantees and new assistance

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 08:02
Zelenskyy and Finnish president discuss security guarantees and new assistance
Alexander Stubb and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities, security guarantees and tightening sanctions against Russia during the meeting. The Office of the President of Ukraine emphasised that an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO remains a key and most effective security guarantee.

Quote from Stubb: "We will continue supporting Ukraine. There are no questions about it. This is about your independence, your sovereignty and your territorial integrity. We admire your efforts."

Details: Zelenskyy and Stubb also addressed the preparation of the 27th assistance package and Ukraine's current military needs.

Special attention was given to investments in domestic drone production, particularly using the Danish model and advancing defence cooperation.

Zelenskyy and Stubb also agreed on the dates for future meetings.

Background:

  • In his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Europe must become stronger to be able to defend itself.
  • Zelenskyy said that European states should not try to cut costs on their security and indirectly supported the call of new US President Donald Trump to increase NATO allies' defence spending to 5% of GDP.

