Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to deploy specialists to maintain power plant in Transnistria

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is prepared to deploy personnel to the Moldovan thermal power plant in Transnistria to establish operations using a different type of coal and improve electricity generation.

Source: Zelenskyy said this at a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, as quoted by Ukrinform; European Pravda reports

Details: Zelenskyy said that the relevant consultations with the Moldovan side had already occurred, "and Tiraspol knows this".

Quote: "(We are ready) to send a team of our people who will do everything very quickly at this station."

Details: He said that the Moldovan Cuciurgan power station currently produces 200-220 MW of electricity, and with the help of Ukrainian specialists, this number could increase to 2 GW.

Quote: "If our people go there, it will undoubtedly be capable of producing two gigawatts. That's ten times more than needed."

Details: Zelenskyy went on to say that Ukraine is ready to offer coal to the Moldovan Cuciurgan power facility in exchange for energy.

Quote: "This is fair: we provide coal, they get electricity for themselves and the rest of Moldova, and we get electricity for ourselves."

Background:

On 1 January, the unrecognised region of Moldova stopped receiving Russian gas, which resulted in a gas cut-off for tens of thousands of household consumers and a shutdown of local industry.

The Transnistrian authorities urged residents to solve the problem by using electric heaters, as electricity is still an available resource – the local Moldovan Cuciurgan power station continues to operate on fuel oil and coal reserves.

Forecasts suggest that they should last until the end of winter, but with a sharp spike in electricity consumption to compensate for the lack of gas and the onset of cold weather, they could be depleted much faster.

