Zelenskyy and Sandu reaffirm readiness to meet Transnistria's energy needs

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Maia Sandu. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Presidents of Ukraine and Moldova, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Maia Sandu, have issued a joint statement after talks in Kyiv, confirming their readiness to meet the energy needs of the unrecognised republic of Transnistria in Moldova.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine’s statement

Details: Sandu and Zelenskyy condemned Russia's deliberate disruption of gas supplies to Transnistria, which has caused a humanitarian crisis.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment and ability to provide urgent, concrete solutions to meet the energy needs of the region's residents, prevent further escalation of the crisis, and restore essential services.

They also condemned Russia's unprecedented subversive activities and hybrid attacks against Moldova, particularly during last year’s presidential elections and referendum.

Quote: "These actions demonstrate a clear intent to systematically interfere in democratic processes, aiming to destabilise the wider region and undermine stability in Europe," the statement said.

Background:

The Moldovan government dismissed as disinformation claims by Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of Transnistria, who alleged that Moldova was obstructing potential gas supplies to the unrecognised region.

Last week, Krasnoselsky travelled to Moscow to negotiate gas supplies and later announced that deliveries would soon resume as part of "humanitarian aid".

Russian media report that Russia plans to start gas deliveries to Transnistria on 1 February and has reserved a section of the Turkish Stream pipeline for this purpose.

