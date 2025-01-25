Zelenskyy backs Slovakian protests against PM Fico's pro-Russian policy

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the thousand-strong protests against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's policy of rapprochement with Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Protests under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe" against the Fico government's policy began in more than 20 Slovak cities on the evening of Friday, 24 January.

"Bratislava is not Moscow, Slovakia is Europe," Zelenskyy commented on the events.

Background:

Earlier this week, Fico said that a coup d'état was supposedly being prepared in the country with the participation of the opposition, NGOs, the media, and a "secret group of experts" from abroad.

The Slovak opposition, which is attempting to pass a vote of no confidence in Fico's government, rejects these claims and says they are just a tactic to intimidate citizens.

