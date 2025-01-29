All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU will not impose total ban on Russian liquified natural gas in new sanctions package, says Politico

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 29 January 2025, 09:15
EU will not impose total ban on Russian liquified natural gas in new sanctions package, says Politico
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Union will not include a complete ban on the purchase of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a new sanctions package against Russia.

Source: Politico, citing two EU diplomats, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The sources noted that the European Commission is set to officially present the 16th sanctions package against Russia in the EU capitals on Wednesday, 29 January.

Advertisement:

The proposal will not include a complete ban on LNG imports. Instead, it will only prevent Russian LNG from reaching EU terminals that are not connected to the common gas distribution system.

This restriction will not affect most LNG imports.

In addition to LNG, the sanctions package will propose measures targeting older oil-exporting tankers operating as part of what is known as Russia's shadow fleet, the diplomats added.

Advertisement:

Two other EU diplomats said 74 new vessels would be subject to sanctions.

Furthermore, the proposal will aim to restrict aluminium exports from Moscow. The EU still relies on Russia for approximately 6% of its aluminium imports.

Lithuanian Energy Minister Žygimantas Vaičiūnas expressed regret that the new sanctions will not apply to Russian LNG.

"To a certain extent, we are disappointed," Vaičiūnas told Politico.

At the same time, he expressed hope that a ban on Russian LNG would be agreed upon soon.

Background: 

  • A group of 10 EU countries is pushing for stricter measures against Russia by imposing restrictions on natural gas and liquefied natural gas.
  • Earlier, Rikard Jozwiak, Europe Editor for the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, reported that the 16th package of sanctions would target Russian aluminium, agricultural products, the shadow fleet of tankers, LNG and the banking sector.

Support UP or become our patron!

EURussiasanctions
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
All News
EU
European Commission proposes tariffs on all agricultural imports from Russia and Belarus
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
Czechia presents plan for Ukraine's and Moldova's integration into EU's internal market
RECENT NEWS
23:23
Russian-installed puppet leader reports explosions near port in occupied Berdiansk
22:52
Defence Ministry says Ukraine is ready to share combat experience with NATO
22:45
NATO says it is fulfilling its promise of €40bn in aid to Ukraine for 2025
21:58
Georgia explains its withdrawal from PACE: waiting for "blackmail to stop"
21:48
UK appoints trade envoy to Ukraine
21:42
Tank from King Danylo Brigade burns Russian assault vehicle from 30 m away – video
21:36
Russia's February oil exports from its western ports drop by 8% due to sanctions
21:23
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: