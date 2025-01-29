EU will not impose total ban on Russian liquified natural gas in new sanctions package, says Politico

The European Union will not include a complete ban on the purchase of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a new sanctions package against Russia.

Source: Politico, citing two EU diplomats, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The sources noted that the European Commission is set to officially present the 16th sanctions package against Russia in the EU capitals on Wednesday, 29 January.

The proposal will not include a complete ban on LNG imports. Instead, it will only prevent Russian LNG from reaching EU terminals that are not connected to the common gas distribution system.

This restriction will not affect most LNG imports.

In addition to LNG, the sanctions package will propose measures targeting older oil-exporting tankers operating as part of what is known as Russia's shadow fleet, the diplomats added.

Two other EU diplomats said 74 new vessels would be subject to sanctions.

Furthermore, the proposal will aim to restrict aluminium exports from Moscow. The EU still relies on Russia for approximately 6% of its aluminium imports.

Lithuanian Energy Minister Žygimantas Vaičiūnas expressed regret that the new sanctions will not apply to Russian LNG.

"To a certain extent, we are disappointed," Vaičiūnas told Politico.

At the same time, he expressed hope that a ban on Russian LNG would be agreed upon soon.

Background:

A group of 10 EU countries is pushing for stricter measures against Russia by imposing restrictions on natural gas and liquefied natural gas.

Earlier, Rikard Jozwiak, Europe Editor for the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, reported that the 16th package of sanctions would target Russian aluminium, agricultural products, the shadow fleet of tankers, LNG and the banking sector.

