European Commission proposes tariffs on all agricultural imports from Russia and Belarus

Oleh Pavliuk, Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 04:35
Headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium. Stock photo: Getty Images

On Tuesday, 28 January, the European Commission approved a proposal to introduce tariffs on various agricultural products from Russia and Belarus, as well as on certain types of nitrogen fertilisers.

Source: European Pravda, citing the European Commission in a statement

Details: The proposal of the EU executive body envisages tariffs on agricultural products that make up 15% of agricultural imports from Russia in 2023, which had not previously been subject to increased tariffs.

Once the proposal is adopted, "all agricultural imports from Russia would be the subject of EU tariffs," the European Commission said.

"The aim of the proposal is to reduce dependencies on imports from Russia and Belarus. Such imports, particularly of fertilisers, make the EU vulnerable to potential coercive actions by Russia and thus present a risk to EU food security," the commission said.

Separately, the EU emphasises that the proposed measures will not affect the transit of Russian agricultural products through the European Union to third countries.

The European Commission's proposal still has to be considered and approved by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU by a qualified majority.

Background:

  • The EU has had tariffs on the vast majority of agricultural products from Russia and Belarus, primarily grain, since July 2024.
  • Ukraine, along with Poland and the Baltic states, has long advocated for a complete ban on imports of these goods.

