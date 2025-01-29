All Sections
Spain to provide Ukraine with €10 million in humanitarian aid

Alyona KyrychenkoWednesday, 29 January 2025, 10:14
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Spain has pledged €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Source: Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares visited Ukraine on 28 January for the third time since the start of the full-scale war to assess the impact of Russian aggression on the country and reaffirm Spain's support for the Ukrainian government. While in Ukraine, he announced an additional €10 million in humanitarian aid.

Albares, alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, also officially opened a cultural centre funded by UNESCO’s Spanish Funds in Trust for Development Cooperation.

Quote: "This centre underscores Spain's ongoing commitment to Ukraine's recovery, which is reflected in the announcement of €10 million in humanitarian aid from Spanish Cooperation, which is in addition to the €100 million Spain has already provided to Ukraine since the war began."

Additionally, Spain has allocated €400 million for recovery aid since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Background: In June, Ukraine was granted access to Spanish state recovery funds amounting to €50 million, a €1 million grant to support businesses, and €4.6 million for humanitarian mine clearance needs.

