José Manuel Albares, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived in Ukraine for an official visit on Tuesday, 28 January.

Source: Albares on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on his visit, Albares stated that "this year will be the year of peace".

Quote: "A just peace that guarantees the sovereignty and freedom of the Ukrainian people. Spain supports them in this."

Acabo de llegar a Ucrania. 3 años ya de guerra injusta e injustificable.



Tenemos que conseguir que éste sea el año de la paz. Una paz justa que garantice la soberanía y la libertad de los ucranianos. España les apoya en ello. pic.twitter.com/2lwcQQwD7F — José Manuel Albares (@jmalbares) January 28, 2025

Details: Spanish newspaper La Razon reports that Albares arrived in Lviv, where he is scheduled to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha to convey Spain's political support and commitment to Ukraine's reconstruction.

Sources in the Spanish Foreign Ministry said that this visit has three main objectives: political and diplomatic support in the context of the full-scale war with Russia, which has been going on for almost three years, humanitarian aid, and the protection of heritage and culture, which is why the visit is taking place in Lviv, the newspaper notes.

Background:

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said during a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany (also known as the Ramstein format) that her country would soon provide Ukraine with 10 power generators.

Albares stated that he does not find US President Donald Trump's claim of "ending the war in 24 hours" realistic, as it is impossible unless Russia desires peace.

