Ukraine to receive US$2.5 billion from UK for air defence

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with up to £2 billion (approx. US$2.44 billion) to purchase air defence systems and missiles.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government)

Details: On 31 January, the Ukrainian government approved a draft law to ratify the Framework Agreement between Kyiv and London to support the development of Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Quote: "This agreement also provides funds for the organisation of repair hubs for military equipment and other weapons. Such hubs will be located in Ukraine. This will help us significantly strengthen our defence capabilities," Shmyhal said.

Background: The European Union has been a key donor to Ukraine's budget, providing US$50 billion since the start of the full-scale invasion.

