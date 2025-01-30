Sweden's largest aid package for Kyiv includes funds for Danish model of support for Ukraine

Part of Sweden's largest military aid package, valued at approximately US$1.23 billion, will be directed to the Danish model of support for Kyiv, which raises funds for Ukraine's defence industry.

Source: the website of Sweden's Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Defence Ministry stated that around US$90 million of the approximately US$1.23 billion will be invested in the production of Ukrainian-made long-range missiles and drones.

An additional US$250 million will be allocated to various international funds, while US$178 million will be directed to the Danish model, which supports Ukraine's defence industry.

The package also covers free transfers of equipment worth approximately SEK 5.9 billion (around US$536 million) and financial contributions totalling SEK 2.8 billion (about US$254 million).

It includes a donation of equipment from the Swedish Armed Forces, along with corresponding replacement purchases, valued at approximately SEK 3.3 billion (around US$300 million), comprising:

146 trucks;

16 Combat Boat 90s;

23 weapon stations for marine use;

1 million rounds of 12.7 mm ammunition;

1,500 TOW anti-tank missiles;

200 anti-tank weapons, including training materiel;

infantry equipment for individual soldiers and unit equipment;

chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) personal protective equipment.

Additionally, Sweden is allocating SEK 650 million (approx. US$59 million) for training purposes. This funding will support various training initiatives for Ukrainian troops in 2025, including the Interflex programme, which provides basic military training to Ukrainian personnel.

The package also includes services from the Swedish Defence Research Agency (FOI) and the Swedish Defence University (FHS), valued at approximately SEK 180 million (around US$16 million).

It also includes a procurement decision worth SEK 400 million (about US$36 million), which includes various types of maintenance activities for the Swedish equipment provided to Ukraine.

Background:

In May, Sweden announced plans to allocate SEK 75 billion (roughly US$6.8 billion) in military aid to Ukraine for 2024-2026.

In September, the Swedish government unveiled the 17th military aid package to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, worth SEK 4.6 billion (€401.6 million).

