Romanian Foreign Ministry confirms unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty after far-right Romanian presidential candidate's statements

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty following the statements of far-right pro-Russian Romanian politician Călin Georgescu.

Source: Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on (X) Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Thursday, 30 January, the Romanian Foreign Ministry "strongly reiterated" its unwavering support of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence within its internationally recognised borders.

Quote: "This position is clear and rooted in international law, national interest and a long lasting values-based foreign policy."

Background:

Călin Georgescu called Ukraine a fictitious state and said that its division between neighbouring states was inevitable.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted to these words, stating that the ideas voiced by the Romanian politician are identical to those of Russian propaganda, "which indicates complete dependence on his masters in Moscow".

