UK intelligence: December marks Russia's heaviest losses of 2024 – US Defence Ministry

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 7 January 2025, 14:06

Uniform of a Russian soldier. Photo: Sever.Realii

UK intelligence has stated that in 2024, Russia suffered record losses in killed and wounded in infantry attacks on many fronts of Ukraine, with December being the month of the highest losses.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a review by the UK Ministry of Defence on 7 January 

Details: The review cites the Ukrainian General Staff's calculation of losses, according to which Russian losses (both killed and wounded) in 2024 amounted to a record 429,660 people, compared to almost 253,000 in 2023, and the total losses since the start of the full-scale war have exceeded 790,000.

It was also noted that the biggest losses occurred in December – according to Ukrainian estimates, Russia lost 48,670 killed and wounded. November came second with more than 45,000 killed and wounded.

"December was the sixth straight month that Russian Forces have suffered an increase in monthly total losses," UK intelligence said. 

They also stated that on 19 December, Russia reported record losses in one day – 2,200 people.

"Russia will highly likely continue to experience high casualty rates over January 2025 with continued dismounted infantry attacks on multiple axes," UK intelligence summed up. 

Background:

  • As of 7 January, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian losses have exceeded 800,000 since the start of the full-scale war.
  • A December 2024 review by the UK MoD said that since 2022, Russia had lost more than 3,000 main battle tanks.
  • In December, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the losses of the parties in the war in Ukraine had exceeded one million people, adding that Russian losses had reached more than 700,000 killed and wounded.
  • In early December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and 370,000 wounded since 24 February 2022, while Russian losses at that time exceeded 750,000 people, including 198,000 killed and more than 550,000 wounded.

