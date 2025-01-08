Elon Musk dismissively calls Trudeau "girl" after he ruled out Canada joining US

American billionaire Elon Musk has insulted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a post on X (Twitter) after Trudeau ruled out Canada becoming part of the United States, which has been a recurring theme in President-elect Donald Trump’s remarks lately.

Source: Elon Musk on X (Twitter); European Pravda

Details: Musk's rude comment appeared under a tweet by Trudeau in which he firmly ruled out the possibility of Canada joining the United States, something Trump has been relentlessly posting about.

Musk has played along with Trump in cracking jokes about Canada as the "51st state" and describing Trudeau as a "state governor".

Quote from Musk: "Girl, you're not the governor of Canada anymore, so it doesn't matter what you say."

Background:

Due to a political crisis in Canada, Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party on 6 January, and he will step down as prime minister when a successor is selected.

Meanwhile, Trump has posted numerous tweets suggesting that Canada should be part of the US.

At the same time, Trump began talking about annexing the Danish territory of Greenland, keeping the comments flowing during his son's visit to the island.

Copenhagen was forced to respond to Trump's most controversial comment, in which he refused to rule out using force to take Greenland.

